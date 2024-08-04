UK agency confirms missile strike on vessel near Yemen's Aden, no injuries or damage reported

Middle East

Reuters
04 August, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 01:24 pm

Related News

UK agency confirms missile strike on vessel near Yemen's Aden, no injuries or damage reported

Earlier reports from UKMTO and Ambrey indicated that the vessel might have been hit by an unknown explosive, potentially causing a fire on board

Reuters
04 August, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 01:24 pm
Protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, rally to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen July 5, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo
Protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, rally to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen July 5, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo

A merchant vessel was hit by a missile 125 nautical miles east of Yemen's port of Aden, but "no fires, water ingress, or oil leaks were observed," and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call, British maritime agency UKMTO and British security firm Ambrey both confirmed on Saturday. 

Earlier reports from UKMTO and Ambrey indicated that the vessel might have been hit by an unknown explosive, potentially causing a fire on board.

There were no injuries and all crew were reported safe, UKMTO and Ambrey said in their advisory notes.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

UKMTO added that it was the same vessel it identified as the MV GROTON involved in an incident it reported earlier, 170 nautical miles also east of Aden.

Ambrey also reported the incident saying that it "assessed that the vessel had been targeted earlier today and reported a close-proximity explosion."

Earlier on Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it destroyed a Houthi missile and launcher in Yemen.

If the Houthis claim responsibility, the incidents would be their first since Israel carried out a retaliatory airstrike against the group in the port of Hodeidah.

The Houthi attacks have drawn US and British retaliatory strikes and disrupted global trade as ship owners reroute vessels away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal to sail the longer route around the southern tip of Africa.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since last November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Houthi attacks / Gulf of Aden

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

17h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

17h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

19h | Videos