UAE reveals the best and the worst five government entities in terms of digital services

The UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Friday announced the best and worst five government entities in terms of digital services with the Ministry of Interior leading the list of the top government entities.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has been rated the second best entity followed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and Ministry of Community Development, reports gulf news.

The evaluation of government services was based on field studies and opinion polls that included 55,000 customers of the UAE government, and were conducted over a period of 3 months, and focused on the performance of 30 government agencies that provide more than 1,300 services through 58 digital channels nationwide.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, revealed the top five performing entities on his twitter page.

"Brothers and sisters ... three months ago, we instructed competent authorities to evaluate the digital services of government entities and after polling 55,000 customers about their opinion of the services of 30 government agencies, we announce the five best and worst entities in the government. We give the worst entities 90 days as a chance to improve their services. We will re-evaluate the worst agencies to make a decision about them."

The Ministry of Education has topped the list of worst government entities in terms of its digital services followed by the Federal Tax Authority, Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), General Pension and Social Security Authority, and finally the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasized that the constant assessment is a basis for the continuous development methodology adopted by the UAE, and that the community's opinion is the true measure and indicator upon which the results of any evaluation of the performance of the Federal Government, the efficiency of its services, and its access to customers at any time and any place are based.

"The UAE government is accustomed to involving the community in evaluating the government's services and performance, and we keep them aware of the results achieved by the evaluated bodies," the Dubai Ruler added.

"The entities whose digital services have achieved the best deserve to be commended and we expect more from them, to achieve our goals of making the UAE government the best in the world in providing services. We want to reach 90 per cent customer satisfaction with all our digital government services, and we are confident in the ability of our government team to achieving this goal in complete efficiency and in the fastest time.

However, the entities that have not been able to upgrade their digital services to the required level, we are waiting for them to rectify the course and achieve the best results within 90 days. We directed the digital government to supervise the process of developing digital services, and the services of these entities will be re-evaluated, to ensure the achievement of our primary goal of bringing about a comprehensive digital transformation," Sheikh Mohammed said.