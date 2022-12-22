UAE court orders two, including one Bangladeshi to pay Dh400,000 as compensation for accidental deaths

A Dubai court has ordered two men, including a Bangladeshi expat, to pay Dh400,000 as compensation to the family of two Saudi women killed in a car accident in Dubai.

According to police, the incident occurred on 3 July in Dubai's Al Barsha area. The two deceased women were traveling in a car with four other people. They also sustained injuries, reports Dubai-based newspaper The Nation.

The testimony presented to the Dubai Traffic Court states that the two men, one of Bangladeshi descent and the other of Indian, were reportedly driving carelessly on the day of the incident.

The Bangladeshi driver halted his vehicle in the middle of a busy street and started to reverse. The Indian struck the car after failing to notice it while driving a different vehicle.

Both cars then hit a third car, with a family from Saudi Arabia inside.

Two women sustained severe injuries and died shortly after the collision, while four other family members were moderately injured. It was not revealed if the accused were injured.

Both drivers were referred to court on charges of causing wrongful death, causing injuries and damaging one another's cars.

In court, the men denied charges against them and asked to be acquitted but were found guilty.

Judges ordered the suspension of the Bangladeshi man's driving licence for three months.

He was fined Dh10,000 and ordered to pay Dh320,000 in blood money to the family of the victims.

The driver from India was fined Dh2,000 and ordered to pay Dh80,000 in blood money.