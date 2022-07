Mourners carry the bodies of two Palestinian militants who were killed by Israeli forces in a gun battle, during their funeral in Nablus in the Israel-occupied West Bank July 24, 2022. REUTERS/ Raneen Sawafta

Two Palestinians were killed overnight during an Israeli army operation in the West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian health ministry said early Sunday.

They were identified as Muhamad Azizi, 25, and Abdul Rahman Jamal Suleiman Sobh, 28, by the ministry -- which also reported six injured, including two in serious condition.