Two Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank, Palestinians say

Reuters
06 May, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 11:53 am

Israeli troops raided Jenin on Tuesday, 7 March, 2023. Photo: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters
Israeli troops raided Jenin on Tuesday, 7 March, 2023. Photo: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

Two Palestinians were killed in a Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident came after an exchange of cross-border strikes between Israel and Gaza earlier in the week and more than a year of violence that has seen repeated Israeli raids in the West Bank as well as a series of attacks by Palestinians on Israelis.

