Two month old rescued in Turkey from rubble after 128 hours

At least 28,000 people have passed away in Syria and Turkey after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck on Monday, 6 February.

Among the mountains of devasting news and courageous stories about the persistent rescue efforts following the deadly earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria last week, yet another miraculous tale of survival has been reported.On Saturday, a two-month-old baby was rescued from under the rubble in Turkey's Hatay nearly 128 hours after the earthquake, reports NDTV.

The crowd clapped and cheered as the baby was brought to safety.

Among those who were rescued five days after the quake are a two-year-old girl,a six-month pregnant woman and a 70-year-old woman, Turkish media reported.

Monday's quake, with several powerful aftershocks across Turkey and Syria,ranks as the world's seventh deadliest natural disaster this century.

With a death toll so far of 22,327 inside Turkey and more than 3,500 have died in Syria, where tolls have not been updated since Friday.