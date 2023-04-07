Two Israelis killed in West Bank shooting attack: army

Middle East

Reuters
07 April, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 05:07 pm

Two Israelis killed in West Bank shooting attack: army

Reuters
07 April, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 05:07 pm
Members of Israeli forces gather at the scene of a shooting incident in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 2, 2021, in this still image taken from a video. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
Members of Israeli forces gather at the scene of a shooting incident in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 2, 2021, in this still image taken from a video. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Two Israelis were killed on Friday in a shooting attack on their car in the occupied West Bank, Israeli authorities said.

The attack came with Israel on high alert in Jerusalem after a day of violence along the Lebanese and Gaza borders.

Israel's military said soldiers had arrived at the scene of a reported car crash between Israeli and Palestinian vehicles near the Jewish settlement of Hamra and saw a car with three Israeli women inside had been shot up.

Two of the women died and the third sustained serious wounds, Israeli medical officials said.

"Soldiers are blocking routes adjacent to the scene of the shooting attack. A pursuit after the terrorists has begun," the military said in a statement.

West Bank / Israel / Palestine

