Two Israelis killed by suspected Palestinian gunman triggering manhunt

File Photo: Israeli troops stand guard at a shooting attack scene in the Jordan Valley, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 7,2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Torokman

Two Israelis have been shot dead by a suspected Palestinian gunman in the occupied West Bank, reports Al Jazeera.

According to Israel's ambulance service, two men – aged 60 and 29 – were shot near the Palestinian village of Huwara.

"Both were unconscious and had sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies," the ambulance service's spokesperson described.

Paramedics said the two people were targeted inside a carwash.

The Israeli army spokesperson for Arabic media, Avichay Adraee, confirmed two Israelis had been killed.

The situation in the West Bank has been particularly volatile over the past 15 months with stepped up deadly Israeli raids and rampages by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages.

Huwara has been the scene of attacks by Israeli settlers and retribution in the form of Palestinian shooting attacks over the past few months.

In the area, "there has been an intensified military presence for a year now. Huwara has been a flashpoint of a lot of tension. We've seen a month ago Israeli settlers rampaging through Huwara during the night, burning Palestinian homes," said Al Jazeera's Nida Ibrahim, reporting from Bethlehem.

Saturday's shooting comes the same day a Palestinian man shot by Israeli forces earlier this week during a raid in the occupied West Bank succumbed to wounds.

Mohammed Abu Asaab was "seriously injured in the head" on Wednesday in Balata refugee camp on the outskirts of the northern West Bank city of Nablus and died Saturday, the official news agency Wafa reported.

Abu Asaab was hit during clashes that erupted when Israeli "undercover forces" surrounded a house in the camp, it said.

His death brought to 218 the number of Palestinians killed in violence this year linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Prospects of reviving US-brokered peace talks that collapsed almost a decade ago and that aimed to establish a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, remain dim.