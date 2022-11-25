Two dead as Saudi storm closes schools, cuts main road to Mecca

TBS Report
25 November, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 05:04 pm

The flooding in Jeddah on Thursday. PHOTO: Amer HILABI/AFP
The flooding in Jeddah on Thursday. PHOTO: Amer HILABI/AFP

At least two people died on Thursday as heavy rains hit western Saudi Arabia, including the coastal city of Jeddah, delaying flights and forcing schools to close, officials said.

"Two deaths have been recorded so far, and we call on everyone not to go out unless necessary," the Mecca regional government said on its Twitter page, reports AFP.

The Mecca region includes Jeddah, the kingdom's second-largest city of roughly four million people, and Mecca city, the holiest city in Islam where millions perform the hajj and umrah pilgrimages each year.

The road connecting the two, which many pilgrims use to reach Mecca, was closed on Thursday once the rains began, state media reported, although it was later reopened, authorities said.

Floods killed 123 people in the city in 2009 and 10 more two years later.

