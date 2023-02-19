Turkey quake cuts village in two

Middle East

BSS/AFP
19 February, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 02:45 pm

Related News

Turkey quake cuts village in two

BSS/AFP
19 February, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 02:45 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The small, grey house in southern Turkey that once looked out onto the road might appear untouched by last week's huge earthquake but it is now one floor lower.

Surrounding the building in Demirkopru village, home to 1,000 people, are bits of debris floating in murky water, broken pavements and lopsided houses.

The 6 February earthquake and its aftershocks that ravaged swathes of Turkey and Syria and killed more than 44,000 people has split Demirkopru in two.

"The houses sank four metres (13 feet)," said Mahir Karatas, a 42-year-old farmer and owner of the grey house. "The ground went up and down."

Half a dozen buildings, close to Karatas' house, seem to have suffered the wrath of God. The body of a black and white cow is stuck in dried mud inside what remains of a farm shed.

Fortunately, no one died in Demirkopru despite the heavy damage, but some were injured.

Rescue efforts in Hatay province have largely focused on Antakya, an ancient city that has been torn apart by the quake, 20 kilometres (12.5 miles) away from Demirkopru.

During the tremor, water rose from below ground then stagnated, residents said.

The ornately paved road no longer exists. Some bits are now a metre higher than others.

"Here, it became like an island," Murat Yar, a 38-year-old roofer, said.

"It went up, down, up, down, and then it slid down 30 metres. We saw water and sand gushing out," he added, mimicking the tremor's waves with his hands.

'Really scared'

Residents could "jump out from the windows of their one and two-storey homes", Yar said, unlike in Antakya where people lived in multi-storey homes.

When the quake hit, the villagers scrambled to safety in an area designated by authorities in case of any tremors. But such was its force, even that cracked.

In front of a school whose gate was thrown 20 metres away is a yawning gap that zig zags but no damage is visible on the building's facade.

Further away four buildings belonging to another school appear like dominoes piled on top of a large earthen mound.

"I told myself, 'we're dead, we're finished'," Yar said.

Hatice Sahan, a 58-year-old woman wearing a headscarf, summed up how everyone felt on February 6: "We were really scared."

World+Biz

Turkey / Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

8h | Panorama
Corporate America is signalling that they’re finally ready for the CEOs of the future to look different from the CEOs of the past — read: younger, less white and less male. Photo: Bloomberg

The new CEO is younger and may even be a woman

6h | Panorama
Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

1d | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Desperate searches as quake toll passes 46,000

Desperate searches as quake toll passes 46,000

Now | TBS World
Jemima Goldsmith now a matchmaker?

Jemima Goldsmith now a matchmaker?

6h | TBS World
Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

1d | TBS World
When to buy or sell stocks

When to buy or sell stocks

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike