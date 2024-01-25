Turkey, Iran agree on need to avoid escalating Mideast tensions: Erdogan

Middle East

Reuters
25 January, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 09:32 am

Related News

Turkey, Iran agree on need to avoid escalating Mideast tensions: Erdogan

Despite its harsh rhetoric, Ankara has maintained commercial ties with Israel, prompting criticism at home and in Iran

Reuters
25 January, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 09:32 am
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sits next to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured) in Tehran, Iran July 19, 2022. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sits next to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured) in Tehran, Iran July 19, 2022. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he and Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi agreed at a meeting on Wednesday on the need to avoid steps that could further threaten Middle East stability three months into the Gaza war.

Turkey, which supports a two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has harshly criticised Israel for its attacks on Gaza, called for an immediate ceasefire, and backed legal steps for Israel to be tried for genocide.

Unlike its Western allies and some Arab nations, NATO member Turkey does not consider Palestinian fighter group Hamas, whose 7 Oct attack on Israel led to the retaliatory Israeli military campaign on Gaza, a terrorist group.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Iran leads what it calls the Axis of Resistance, a loose coalition that includes Hamas and armed Shi'ite Muslim groups around the region that have militarily confronted Israel and its Western allies. It has voiced support for Hamas.

Speaking at a news conference after meeting Raisi in Ankara, Erdogan said the two leaders had discussed ending Israel's "inhumane" attacks on Gaza and the need to take steps for a fair and lasting peace in the region.

"We agreed on the importance of refraining from steps that will further threaten the security and stability of our region," he said, adding the two neighbours had also agreed to continue cooperation against cross-border fighter threats.

In a sign of the conflict widening, U.S. and British strikes hit Iran-backed Houthi targets in Yemen this month, in response for attacks on Red Sea shipping. Erdogan slammed the strikes as a disproportionate use of force.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also said last week he had spoken to his Iranian and Pakistani counterparts after the neighbours traded cross-border fire, and called for calm.

Despite its harsh rhetoric, Ankara has maintained commercial ties with Israel, prompting criticism at home and in Iran.

Raisi accused the United States of supporting what he called Israel's crimes against Palestinians in Gaza and repeated Tehran's appeal for Muslim countries to cut their economic and political relations with the "Zionist regime".

"What is happening in Palestine and Gaza is a crime against humanity ... and the United States and the West are supporting these crimes," he said. "Cutting economic and political ties with this regime can certainly have an impact on the Zionist regime to end its crimes."

Turkey and Iran have usually had complicated ties, standing at odds over a host of issues, primarily the Syrian civil war.

Ankara has backed rebels looking to oust President Bashar al-Assad and mounted several incursions into northern Syria against fighters, while Tehran supports his government. Turkey has recently taken steps to improve ties with Damascus.

Raisi had twice postponed his visit, initially planned for November, over scheduling issues and attacks in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman. On Wednesday, the two leaders chaired a meeting of a Turkish-Iranian business council and signed various agreements.

World+Biz

Iran / Turkey / Middle East

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

18h | Wheels
The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

19h | Pursuit
Students learn to analyse complex issues, assess development policies, and develop innovative solutions to global challenges. Students at the Development Studies department, University of Dhaka. PHOTO: AHSAN PRANON

Why should you pursue a degree in Development Studies?

19h | Pursuit
PS Mahsud (extreme left) and PS Tern (extreme right) docked with some other vessels. Since the British era, paddle ships have played a critical role in our maritime transportation system. Photo: TBS

The last vestige of paddle steamers: A new tourist attraction on the horizon?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World's most ambitious trade route stalls in Middle East turmoil

World's most ambitious trade route stalls in Middle East turmoil

51m | Videos
The Story of Mauritania will surprise the football world

The Story of Mauritania will surprise the football world

11h | Videos
The price of land in Ayodhya has increased several times due to the construction of Ram temple

The price of land in Ayodhya has increased several times due to the construction of Ram temple

12h | Videos
England cricketer returns home after not getting Indian visa

England cricketer returns home after not getting Indian visa

15h | Videos