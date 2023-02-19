Turkey: Couple saved 296 hours after quake, but children die

Middle East

AP/UNB
19 February, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 10:05 am

Related News

Turkey: Couple saved 296 hours after quake, but children die

AP/UNB
19 February, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 10:05 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A couple and their son were pulled alive from under a collapsed apartment building more than 12 days after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake ravaged parts of Turkey and Syria, although the child later died at a hospital, Turkish state media reported Saturday.

A foreign search team from Kyrgyzstan rescued Samir Muhammed Accar, 49, his wife, Ragda, 40, and their 12-year-old son while digging through the rubble of the apartment building in the southern Turkish city of Antakya, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

They were removed at about 11:30 am local time (8:30 GMT), or 296 hours after the Feb. 6 quake, and quickly transferred to ambulances. TV footage showing medics fixing an IV drip to the man's arm as he lay on a stretcher.

Earthquake death toll passes 46,000; desperation for signs of life

One of the Kyrgyz rescuers said the team also found the bodies of two dead children. Anadolu later reported they also were the children of Samir Muhammad and Ragda Accar.

During a visit to Antakya, the capital of Hatay province, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the father was conscious and being treated at Mustafa Kemal University Hospital. Anadolu published photos showing American TV personality and former US Senate candidate Mehmet Oz visiting the recovering man.

Reporting on their conversation, Anadolu said Samir Muhammed Accar described how he survived the ordeal by drinking his own urine. He also told Dr. Oz that his children responded to his voice for the first two or three days but he heard nothing from after that.

Hatay province, where Antakya is located, was one of areas hit hardest by the earthquake, which killed at least 40,642 people in Turkey and 3,688 in Syria.

Search and rescue operations are continuing in Turkey, although the head of the country's disaster response agency said they would end on Sunday.

Top News / World+Biz

Earthquake / Turkey

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

2h | Panorama
Corporate America is signalling that they’re finally ready for the CEOs of the future to look different from the CEOs of the past — read: younger, less white and less male. Photo: Bloomberg

The new CEO is younger and may even be a woman

46m | Panorama
Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

1d | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jemima Goldsmith now a matchmaker?

Jemima Goldsmith now a matchmaker?

6m | TBS World
Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

18h | TBS World
When to buy or sell stocks

When to buy or sell stocks

1d | TBS Markets
What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike