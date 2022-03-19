Tunisia halts protests on avenue symbolic of 2011 revolution

Middle East

19 March, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 10:09 am

Tunisia halts protests on avenue symbolic of 2011 revolution

Habib Bourguiba was the focal point in 2011 protests that ended the rule of former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, after tens of thousands gathered in January, breaking the barrier of years of fear and authoritarian rule

19 March, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 10:09 am
Demonstrators hold placards, Tunisian national flags and baguettes during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied&#039;s seizure of governing powers, in Tunis, Tunisia 13 March 2022. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Demonstrators hold placards, Tunisian national flags and baguettes during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied's seizure of governing powers, in Tunis, Tunisia 13 March 2022. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

 The governor of Tunisia's capital Tunis has banned political protests on Avenue Habib Bourguiba, a symbol of the 2011 revolution, ahead of a protest called by the opposition Workers' Party on Saturday against President Kais Saied.

Tunisian media reported on Friday that governor Kamel Fkih said in a statement that Habib Bourguiba "will be designated only for cultural, touristic and exhibition activities only".

"Other protests will be transferred to the Human Rights Square or other public squares on Mohammed V Street," the statement cited by local media said.

Tunis officials were not immediately available for comment.

In July, Saied suspended parliament and seized most power in a move his opponents described as a coup, drawing widespread criticism at home and abroad. But Saied said it was aimed at saving Tunisia from collapse.

Habib Bourguiba was the focal point in 2011 protests that ended the rule of former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, after tens of thousands gathered in January, breaking the barrier of years of fear and authoritarian rule.

The opposition has protested there in the past few months, the demonstrations sometimes broken up by authorities.

Saied has promised to uphold rights and freedoms won in the revolution, but his critics say his actions, which also include replacing a body that guaranteed judicial independence, show he is determined to cement one-man rule.

