U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley speaks during a news conference with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (not pictured), on the day of the NATO defence ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 14, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

The top US military officer, Army General Mark Milley, has arrived in Israel to discuss regional security issues with his Israeli counterparts, his spokesperson said on Friday.

"They will address the many challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the Middle East region," Colonel Dave Butler said in a statement, without offering further details on Milley's agenda.