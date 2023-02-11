Three people rescued from Syria rubble 110 hours after earthquake

Middle East

Reuters
11 February, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 09:07 am

Related News

Three people rescued from Syria rubble 110 hours after earthquake

Reuters
11 February, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 09:07 am
The White Helmet volunteers sing to a girl who is trapped under the rubble of a building during her rescue operation, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Idlib, Syria February 7, 2023, in this still image obtained from a social media video. The White Helmets/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
The White Helmet volunteers sing to a girl who is trapped under the rubble of a building during her rescue operation, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Idlib, Syria February 7, 2023, in this still image obtained from a social media video. The White Helmets/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Three people were rescued from the rubble of a building in the Syrian city of Jableh, state media reported, around 110 hours after a deadly earthquake struck the region on Monday.

Live television footage from the site showed two people being pulled from the rubble by Syrian and Lebanese rescue crews, as bystanders clapped and shouted "God is great".

A rescue worker said that two of those rescued were a woman and her child.

More than 3,500 people have been killed by the quake in Syria, according to tallies by state media and a rescue service in the insurgent-held northwest of the conflict-divided country.

Turkey's death toll neared 20,000 as of Friday evening, according to the country's disaster management authority.

World+Biz

syria / Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

'Bangladesh may also need a fiscal responsibility act'

2h | Panorama
During the monsoon, most picnic spots find it hard to get enough guests to make a profit. Photos: Chuti Resort.

How picnic spots survive the off-season slump

1h | Panorama
Ruddy-breasted Crake running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

A distressed Crake: 'Bit an Angle Worm in halves'

1h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Celebrating hope and unity: A look inside the Brac Hope festival

15h | Events

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

1d | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

1d | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

1d | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday