Three people rescued from Syria rubble 110 hours after earthquake

The White Helmet volunteers sing to a girl who is trapped under the rubble of a building during her rescue operation, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Idlib, Syria February 7, 2023, in this still image obtained from a social media video. The White Helmets/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Three people were rescued from the rubble of a building in the Syrian city of Jableh, state media reported, around 110 hours after a deadly earthquake struck the region on Monday.

Live television footage from the site showed two people being pulled from the rubble by Syrian and Lebanese rescue crews, as bystanders clapped and shouted "God is great".

A rescue worker said that two of those rescued were a woman and her child.

More than 3,500 people have been killed by the quake in Syria, according to tallies by state media and a rescue service in the insurgent-held northwest of the conflict-divided country.

Turkey's death toll neared 20,000 as of Friday evening, according to the country's disaster management authority.