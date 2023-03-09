Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces, Palestinians say

Middle East

Reuters
09 March, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 12:59 pm

Related News

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces, Palestinians say

Reuters
09 March, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 12:59 pm
Palestinian mourners carry the body of Taher Zakarneh, 19, during his funeral in the West Bank town of Qabatiya, near Jenin, Monday, Sept. 5. (File/AP)
Palestinian mourners carry the body of Taher Zakarneh, 19, during his funeral in the West Bank town of Qabatiya, near Jenin, Monday, Sept. 5. (File/AP)

Israeli forces killed three Palestinians near a village close to the volatile West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, without giving details.

According to residents quoted by Palestinian radio, Israeli forces also raided the village of Jaba, south of Jenin, surrounding a house where there was an exchange of fire and one person was arrested before the Israeli force withdrew.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military but Security Minister Itamar Ben-Givr issued a statement confirming the three dead and hailing the "precise action and the elimination of those who opened fire on our fighters".

Hamas radio said the Israeli forces targeted a group it called the Jaba Brigade and killed its leader.

The operation came days after Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in Jenin and killed six Palestinian militant fighters, including the Hamas gunman suspected of killing two Jewish settlers in the West Bank on 26 Feb.

The Palestinian health ministry said a 14 year-old boy, wounded during the gunbattle that broke out in Jenin during the Israeli raid, had died of his wounds.

Israeli forces have conducted near daily raids across the West Bank for months, making thousands of arrests and killing more than 200 Palestinians, including both fighters and civilians. Over the same period, more than 40 Israelis have been killed in attacks by Palestinians.

Top News / World+Biz

Israel / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

2h | Explorer
If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The algorithm society and its discontents

1h | Panorama
Emergency workers and rescue teams at the five-storey building in Dhaka&#039;s Gulistan where a blast killed at least 19 and injured scores on Tuesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recurring explosions: When hope and dreams perish

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Another day, another record by Shakib

Another day, another record by Shakib

1h | TBS SPORTS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up against his wife’s complaint

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up against his wife’s complaint

2h | TBS Entertainment
“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

18h | TBS Stories
Can women do everything?

Can women do everything?

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

3
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters