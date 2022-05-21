Three killed in Israeli 'aggression' targeting southern Damascus -Syrian ministry

Middle East

Reuters
21 May, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 10:20 am

Related News

Three killed in Israeli 'aggression' targeting southern Damascus -Syrian ministry

For several years, Israel has been mounting attacks on what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, have put down a presence since deploying to help President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war which broke out in 2011

Reuters
21 May, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 10:20 am
Children of displaced families living in an abandoned damaged school building, Idlib, Syria, March 2, 2021. Photo: Hindustan Times/ AFP
Children of displaced families living in an abandoned damaged school building, Idlib, Syria, March 2, 2021. Photo: Hindustan Times/ AFP

An Israeli "aggression" launched from the Golan Heights and targeting southern parts of the Syrian capital Damascus killed three people and caused some material damage, the Syrian ministry of defence said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, state TV reported that Syrian air defences shot down a number of missiles in the Damascus countryside.

For several years, Israel has been mounting attacks on what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, have put down a presence since deploying to help President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war which broke out in 2011.

Top News / World+Biz

Israel / syria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Green-backed Heron on a tilting stalk. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-backed Heron: Nothing but a prayer to catch a fish  

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘High logistics cost weakens Bangladesh’s competitiveness’

3h | Panorama
Every morning is a new beginning for all

Seashore

4h | In Focus
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom debuts with new illuminated grille

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom debuts with new illuminated grille

2h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Steps necessary to ensure economic stability

9m | Videos
Photo: TBS

The right way to apply for jobs at int'l orgs

14m | Videos
Ways to retain body fragrance

Ways to retain body fragrance

23h | Videos
Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

6
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally