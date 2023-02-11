Thousands offer to adopt Syrian baby tied to mother with umbilical cord when pulled out from rubble

TBS Report
11 February, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 12:30 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Thousands of people have offered to adopt the baby girl who was born under the wreckage of a collapsed building in north-west Syria, following Monday's earthquake.

Baby Aya - meaning miracle in Arabic - was still connected to her mother by her umbilical cord when she was recused, reports BBC. 

Aya's parents and all four of her siblings died during the earthquake in the town of Jindayris. 

Khalil al-Suwadi, a distant relative, who was there when she was pulled to safety, brought the newborn to Dr Marouf in the Syrian city of Afrin.

Currently, she is in the hospital in stable condition. 

Earlier, a video of Aya being recused by a man sprinting from the collapsed debris of a building went viral on social media.

Thousands of people on social media have now asked for details to adopt her.

One report stated that her great uncle would adopt her.

A hospital manager, Khalid Attiah, says he has received dozens of calls from people all over the world wanting to adopt baby Aya.

"I would like to adopt her and give her a decent life," said one person.

A Kuwaiti TV anchor said, "I'm ready to take care of and adopt this child... if legal procedures allow me to."

Dr Attiah, who has a daughter just four months older than her, said, "I won't allow anyone to adopt her now. Until her distant family return, I'm treating her like one of my own."

His wife is breastfeeding her alongside their own daughter.

In Jindayris, people have been searching through collapsed buildings for any survivors.

Journalist Mohammed al-Adnan told the BBC, "The situation is a disaster. There are so many people under the rubble. There are still people we haven't got out yet."

According to him, 90% of the town had been destroyed and most of the help so far had come from local people.

 

 

 

 

