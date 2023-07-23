Tens of thousands of Israelis march as vote on judicial curbs nears

Middle East

Reuters
23 July, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 08:50 am

Related News

Tens of thousands of Israelis march as vote on judicial curbs nears

Reuters
23 July, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 08:50 am
People hold Israeli flags during a protest against Israel&#039;s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu&#039;s new right-wing coalition and its proposed judicial changes to reduce powers of the Supreme Court in Tel Aviv, Israel February 18, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People hold Israeli flags during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new right-wing coalition and its proposed judicial changes to reduce powers of the Supreme Court in Tel Aviv, Israel February 18, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tens of thousands of Israelis opposed to a judicial overhaul sought by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marched to Jerusalem on Saturday, as pressure mounts on his right-wing government to scrap a bill that would curtail the Supreme Court's powers.

The government bid to change the judiciary has plunged Israel into one of its worst political crises, sparking nationwide protests, denting the economy and stirring concern among Western allies.

Carrying blue and white Israeli flags, a kilometres (miles) long column of protesters hiked up the winding highway to Jerusalem under a scorching summer sun to the sounds of beating drums and anti-government chants.

"Democracy is not as certain as it used to be," said Ido Golan, a protester from central Israel who joined with his partner and two young children, one on his back in a baby-carrier. "It's very important for us and also for them to know we did what we can to save the democracy."

The protesters had walked for several days through a heatwave with their numbers swelling as they reached the city gates.

As night fell, they rallied outside parliament ahead of a Sunday debate and subsequent vote on the bill, which would limit the Supreme Court's powers to void what it considers "unreasonable" government or ministerial decisions.

Tens of thousands more protested across the country, including around 100,000 people in business hub Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition says the bill, which parliament is scheduled to vote on by Monday, is needed to balance out the branches of power.

Critics say the amendment is being rushed through parliament and will open the door to abuse of power.

Polls suggest widespread misgivings among Israelis, and Washington has urged Netanyahu to seek consensus on any reforms which should also keep the judiciary independent.

The crisis has even sown divisions within the military, long viewed as an apolitical melting pot for a fractious society, with concerns about war-readiness voiced on both sides of the debate.

Dozens of former security chiefs, including military, police and Mossad heads, some of whom had served under Netanyahu, published an open letter to the premier on Saturday to call off the vote and voiced support for reservists who have said they will no longer serve in protest against the government's campaign.

Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption that he denies, has said he has been striving for broad agreements and has placed the onus on opposition parties to make compromises.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday he was working to reach a consensus. Energy Minister Israel Katz told N12 News the coalition would not bow to pressure from reservists trying to strong-arm a democratically elected government.

World+Biz

Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

19h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Weather the monsoon in style: Fashionable rain gear for the urban explorer

19h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

On the political economy of empathy

19h | Panorama
The Gixxer, with its generously sized fuel reservoir and streamlined panels, boasts a sleek and edgy aesthetic which is guaranteed to grab attention. Photo: Md Abdullah Al Istiak

Suzuki Gixxer: exquisite, formidable and versatile

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Stuart Broad's name with the legends of Test cricket

Stuart Broad's name with the legends of Test cricket

10h | TBS SPORTS
A musical portrait of Dhaka city

A musical portrait of Dhaka city

12h | TBS Stories
“$1.3bn investment proposal to develop offshore windmills is the future of Bangladesh”- Danish envoy

“$1.3bn investment proposal to develop offshore windmills is the future of Bangladesh”- Danish envoy

15h | TBS Face to Face
Young players to feature in Top Five Leagues from 2023/24 season

Young players to feature in Top Five Leagues from 2023/24 season

11h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price