Ten Iranian border guards killed in attack near southeastern border

Middle East

Reuters
26 October, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 07:31 pm

Related News

Ten Iranian border guards killed in attack near southeastern border

They were killed in an ambush in an area which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan

Reuters
26 October, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 07:31 pm
An Iranian border guard keeps watch at a patrol post in Milak, southeastern Iran. File Photo: Reuters
An Iranian border guard keeps watch at a patrol post in Milak, southeastern Iran. File Photo: Reuters

Ten Iranian border guards were killed in an attack in restive southeastern Iran on Saturday, state media quoted the interior ministry as saying, in the latest clash with suspected Sunni Muslim militants.

The 10 were killed in an ambush in an area which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan and has long been the site of clashes between Iranian security forces and Sunni militants as well as drug traffickers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

World+Biz

Iran

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

9h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Government-BNP face each other on various issues

Government-BNP face each other on various issues

16m | Videos
MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

MP Hostel has become a wasteland as the parliament has been dissolved

1h | Videos
Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

Tabith Awal elected new BFF president

1h | Videos
Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

Shanto may quits captaincy in all three formats

2h | Videos