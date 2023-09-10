Teenager shot dead by Israeli forces, Palestinian health officials say

A Palestinian woman holds her mobile phone as she walks near Israeli security force members during clashes with Palestinians which erupted over Israel's demolition of a shop in the Palestinian neighbourhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A 16-year-old Palestinian boy was shot dead by Israeli forces on Saturday near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Palestinian health officials said.

The Israeli military said that militants hurled explosives at soldiers who were in a nearby military post.

"IDF soldiers responded with riot dispersal means and live fire," the Israeli military said in a statement but did not confirm the death.

The West Bank, which is among the areas where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen a surge in violence over the last 18 months amid long-deadlocked US-sponsored peacemaking efforts.

Local Palestinian media said Israeli forces had fired live bullets and tear gas at youngsters in the Al-Arroub refugee camp, in the southern West Bank, during a raid. Reuters could not confirm the report.