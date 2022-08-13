Taliban fighters swap arms for books as hundreds return to school

Middle East

BSS/AFP
13 August, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 10:59 am

Related News

Taliban fighters swap arms for books as hundreds return to school

BSS/AFP
13 August, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 10:59 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Gul Agha Jalali used to spend his nights planting bombs -- hoping to target an Afghan government soldier or, better still, a foreign serviceman.

These days, the 23-year-old Taliban member is studying English and has enrolled in a computer science course in the capital, Kabul.

"When our country was occupied by infidels, we needed bombs, mortars and guns," says Jalali, an employee at the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation.

Now there is a greater need for education, he told AFP.
Since the Taliban swept back to power in August last year, hundreds of fighters have returned to school -- either on their own or pushed by their commanders.

The word "Taliban" actually means "students" in Arabic, and the hardline Islamist movement's name stems from the religious schools in southern Afghanistan it emerged from in the 1990s.

Most Taliban fighters were educated in these madrassas, where studies are largely limited to the Koran and other Islamic themes.

Many conservative Afghan clerics -- particularly among the Taliban -- are sceptical of more modern education, apart from subjects than can be applied practically, such as engineering or medicine.

"The world is evolving, we need technology and development," said Jalali, who planted bombs for five years but is now among a dozen Taliban studying computers at the transport ministry.

- 'Motivated mujahideen' -

The desire of fighters like Jalali to go back to school shows Afghans yearned for education, government spokesman Bilal Karimi said.

"Many motivated mujahideen who had not completed their studies reached out to educational institutions and are now studying their favourite courses," he told AFP.

But education is a hugely problematic issue in the country, with secondary school girls barred from classes since the Taliban returned to power -- and no sign of them being allowed back despite promises from some in the leadership.

While the earlier curriculum largely remains the same, studies on music and sculpture have been scrapped at schools and universities, which are suffering a paucity of teachers and lecturers following an exodus of Afghanistan's educated elite.

But some Taliban students, like Jalali, have big plans.

Kabul's Muslim Institute has a student body of around 3,000 -- half of them women -- and includes some 300 Taliban fighters, many distinctive with their bushy beards and turbans.

On a recent tour, AFP saw one Taliban fighter retrieve a pistol from a locker room at the end of his lessons -- an incongruous sight in a pastel-coloured room adorned with posters of smiling co-ed students.
"When they arrive, they hand over their weapons. They don't use force or take advantage of their position," said an institute official who asked not to be named.

Desire to study 

Amanullah Mubariz was 18 when he joined the Taliban but never gave up his desire to study.

"I applied to a university in India, but I failed my English test," said Mubariz, now 25, declining to reveal his current position in the Taliban.
"That's why I enrolled here," he said, referring to the Muslim Institute.
Mohammad Sabir, in contrast, is happy to admit he works for the Taliban's intelligence agency despite also being a student at the private Dawat University.

"I resumed my studies this year after the victory of the Islamic Emirate," he says, his long hair and eyes lined with traditional kohl eyeliner peeking out from beneath a white turban.

Like Jalali, he paused his education to join the Taliban and also planted bombs and carried out ambushes with his brother in Wardak province.

All the Taliban students AFP spoke to said they wanted to use their education to help develop the country, so how do they feel about girls being deprived of that opportunity?

"Personally, as a young man, a student and a member of the Emirate, I think that they have the right to education," said Mubariz.

"They can serve our country the way we are doing."

"This country needs them as much as it needs us," added Jalali.

Top News / World+Biz

Taliban / Education

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toes and talons of Shikra. Photo; Enam Ul Haque

Shikra: A leopard with wings!

2h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Around the world in 10 days: A chance to taste global cuisines

1h | Food
Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

4h | Panorama
Will US-China tensions boil over?

Will US-China tensions boil over?

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Why you should update your Apple devices and ensure security

2h | Videos
Birds under increasing threat from plastic waste

Birds under increasing threat from plastic waste

2h | Videos
Rainwater no longer safe to drink anywhere on Earth

Rainwater no longer safe to drink anywhere on Earth

2h | Videos
The ship that was sunk to kill a journalist

The ship that was sunk to kill a journalist

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system