Syria's Assad to attend Arab summit, bringing isolation to an end

Middle East

Reuters
19 May, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 12:23 pm

Related News

Syria's Assad to attend Arab summit, bringing isolation to an end

Reuters
19 May, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 12:23 pm
Syria&#039;s President Bashar al-Assad arrives in Jeddah, to attend the Arab League summit the following day, Saudi Arabia, May 18, 2023. Syrian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad arrives in Jeddah, to attend the Arab League summit the following day, Saudi Arabia, May 18, 2023. Syrian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is in Saudi Arabia on Friday to attend an Arab summit where he will rub shoulders with leaders who shunned him for years in a major policy shift opposed by the United States and other Western powers.

Ostracised by most Arab states following the crackdown on protests against his rule in 2011 and the ensuing civil war that killed 350,000 people, his government's readmission to the bloc is a signal that Assad's isolation is ending.

A beaming Assad was received by Deputy Governor of Mecca region Prince Badr bin Sultan and Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit as he arrived on Thursday in Jeddah, the host city.

Assad, accompanied by several other Syrian officials, was then escorted to the reception hall of the Royal terminal where he had a brief exchange with Prince Badr and Aboul Gheit. Giant portraits of Saudi Arabia's founder King Abdulaziz, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were hanging on the walls.

Assad is expected to address the summit later on Friday, along with other Arab leaders. 

Ahead of the summit, the United States reiterated its opposition to normalisation of relations with Damascus.

"We do not believe that Syria should be (afforded) re-entry into the Arab League," U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters in Washington, adding sanctions should not be lifted.

"As it related to normalization, we don't support normalization with the Assad regime, and we don't support our partners doing so."

But Patel added that "we have a number of shared objectives" such as bringing home Austin Tice, a former U.S. Marine and journalist who was kidnapped in Syria in 2012.

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers introduced a bill last week intended to bar U.S. recognition of Assad as Syria's president and enhance Washington's ability to impose sanctions.

It marks a remarkable turn of fortunes for the Syrian leader, who then U.S. President Donald Trump branded an "animal" for using chemical weapons in 2018 - an accusation he consistently denied.

Government forces have used chemical weapons more than two dozen times during Syria's civil war, U.N. war crimes investigators said. Syria has repeatedly denied using chemical weapons.

Assad's return to the Arab fold is part of a wider trend in the Middle East where adversaries have been taking steps to mend ties strained by years of conflict and rivalry.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and others for years supported anti-Assad rebels. But Syria's army, backed by Russia and Iran, regained control of most of the country years ago.

While Arab countries appear to have brought Assad in from the cold, they are still demanding that he curbs Syria's flourishing drugs trade and that war refugees be allowed to return.

World+Biz

syria / Arab summit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

1h | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

3h | Food
Photo: Reuters

Why Bangladesh should be offered to join BRICS

3h | Thoughts
Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

'Humanly impossible to handle': How Dhaka's street life tackles extreme heat

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

16h | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

3h | TBS Health
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

17h | TBS Entertainment
Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

3
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

4
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

5
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

6
No easy exit for loan guarantors
Banking

No easy exit for loan guarantors