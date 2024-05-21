Syrian first lady Asma al-Assad has leukaemia, presidency says

Middle East

Reuters
21 May, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 02:18 pm

Related News

Syrian first lady Asma al-Assad has leukaemia, presidency says

The statement said Asma, 48, would undergo a special treatment protocol that would require her to be isolated, and that she would step away from public engagements as a result

Reuters
21 May, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 02:18 pm
Asma Assad, wife of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, meets with humanitarian and business groups in Damascus, Syria April 7, 2021. Photo: SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Asma Assad, wife of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, meets with humanitarian and business groups in Damascus, Syria April 7, 2021. Photo: SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syria's first lady, Asma al-Assad, has been diagnosed with leukaemia, the Syrian presidency said on Tuesday, almost five years after she announced she had fully recovered from breast cancer.

The statement said Asma, 48, would undergo a special treatment protocol that would require her to be isolated, and that she would step away from public engagements as a result. 

In August 2019, Asma said she had fully recovered from breast cancer that she said had been discovered early.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Since Syria plunged into war in 2011, the British-born former investment banker has taken on the public role of leading charity efforts and meeting families of killed soldiers, but has also become hated by the opposition.

She runs the Syria Trust for Development, a large NGO that acts as an umbrella organisation for many of the aid and development operations in Syria. 

Last year, she accompanied her husband, President Bashar al-Assad ,on a visit to the United Arab Emirates, her first known official trip abroad with him since 2011. She met Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Emirati president's mother, during a trip seen as a public signal of her growing role in public affairs.

 

World+Biz

syria / Asma al-Assad / leukaemia / Leukemia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

7h | Panorama
There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

1d | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

1h | Videos
When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

1h | Videos
World leaders who died in air crashes

World leaders who died in air crashes

2h | Videos
What causes polar lights?

What causes polar lights?

3h | Videos