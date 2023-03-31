Syrian air defences shoot down missiles over Damascus

Middle East

Reuters
31 March, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 09:15 am

Related News

Syrian air defences shoot down missiles over Damascus

Reuters
31 March, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 09:15 am
File Photo
File Photo

At least three huge explosions were heard in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Friday, Reuters witnesses reported.

The Syrian air defences confronted an "Israeli aggression" over Damascus, Syrian state media reported, without providing details if there were any casualties or damages.

Israel conducted air strikes over the Syrian capital on Friday morning at 00:17 am (2117 GMT), according to Syrian state media quoting a military source.

"Syrian air defences intercepted the missiles and shot down a number of them," the source said, saying the aggression caused some material damage. No other information about casualties was provided.

"The air attacks came from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting a site in the Damascus countryside," the source added.

Top News / World+Biz

syria / damascus / Israel / missiles

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'If local investors think the regulatory framework is uncertain, foreigners would doubly think so'

10m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A year on, the country's first transgender UP chairman serves people with humility

1h | Panorama
Paradise Kingfisher. Photo: John Cornforth

Into the world of avian tail feathers

23h | Earth
Kishoreganj produces around 1,500 metric tons of dried fish yearly. Of this, more than 800 metric tons are produced in Kuliarchar Das Para Dangi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A fishing village by Kalni river: The charm and economics of Das Para Shutki Dangi

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

11h | TBS SPORTS
Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

14h | TBS World
Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

1h | TBS Stories
People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year