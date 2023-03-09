Syria says US statement sanctioning security official "falsifies facts"

Reuters
09 March, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 09:18 am

Syria says US statement sanctioning security official "falsifies facts"

Reuters
09 March, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 09:18 am
Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad speaks during a joint news conference with Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Damascus, Syria January 14, 2023. REUTERS/Firas Makdesi
Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad speaks during a joint news conference with Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Damascus, Syria January 14, 2023. REUTERS/Firas Makdesi

Syria's foreign ministry said the US falsified facts and manipulated events when it sanctioned an alleged member of a notorious Syrian intelligence branch this week, a statement posted on Syrian state media said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the US State Department issued a travel ban against a Syrian security official and his immediate family over his alleged perpetration of the 2013 massacre of at least 41 civilians in the Damascus neighbourhood of Tadamon.

The US decision comes ahead of the 12th anniversary of the Syrian war later this month.

Peaceful protests against President Bashar al Assad's rule in 2011 were met with brutal repression and spiralled into a multi-sided conflict that has sucked in neighbours and world powers and caused the largest displacement crisis since World War Two.

Half the Syrian population, which stood at 23 million at the start of the conflict, have been forced to flee their homes, United Nations bodies say.

