Syria says its air defences confront Israeli missile strike on central parts of country

Middle East

Reuters
02 July, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 08:56 am

Related News

Syria says its air defences confront Israeli missile strike on central parts of country

Reuters
02 July, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 08:56 am
A general view shows the city of Damascus, Syria April 14, 2018. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
A general view shows the city of Damascus, Syria April 14, 2018. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syrian air defences on Sunday intercepted what it said was an Israeli missile strike across central parts of the country and downed most of the missiles, state media said.

An army statement said missiles that flew over parts of Lebanon's capital Beirut hit locations in the vicinity of the city of Homs, resulting only in material damage.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Israeli military officials were not immediately available for comment, but an Israeli military spokesperson said earlier on Twitter that an anti-aircraft missile launched from inside Syrian territory towards Israel exploded in mid-air.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports and it was not clear whether the two incidents were related.

Israel has in recent months intensified strikes on Syrian airports and air bases to disrupt Iran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Lebanon's Hezbollah

The Israeli strikes are part of an escalation of what has been a low-intensity conflict that has been going on for years with a goal of slowing Iran's growing entrenchment in Syria, Israeli military experts say.

Tehran's influence has grown in Syria since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

Fighters allied to Iran, including Hezbollah, now hold sway in areas in eastern, southern, and northwestern Syria and in several suburbs around the capital.

World+Biz

syria / Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Wagner Group in Africa: What's its future after the mutiny?

14m | Panorama
(Left) The Holey Artisan Bakery became the site of the deadliest terrorist attack seven years ago. This year many diplomats paid their tribute to the fallen victim of the attack. (Right) Photographed Italian representatives. Photos: Collected

Holey Artisan: Remembering the descent into a dark chapter

49m | Panorama
Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

1d | Features
As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabouts

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabouts

4d | TBS World
Macroeconomy turning around

Macroeconomy turning around

23h | TBS Markets
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

4d | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh