Syria reaffirms support for Palestinians, opposes displacement attempts

Middle East

BSS/AFP
26 November, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 11:28 am

Related News

Syria reaffirms support for Palestinians, opposes displacement attempts

In a meeting with Talal Naji, secretary-general of the General Command of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command, Mekdad reiterated Syria's unwavering and principled support for the Palestinian cause

BSS/AFP
26 November, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 11:28 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on Saturday expressed Syria's firm opposition to any attempts to displace the residents of Gaza and Palestinians at large from their homes and communities.

In a meeting with Talal Naji, secretary-general of the General Command of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command, Mekdad reiterated Syria's unwavering and principled support for the Palestinian cause, according to the state news agency SANA.

 Regarding the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, Mekdad emphasized the need to halt the Israeli military campaign in Gaza, underscoring the critical importance of collective Arab action.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 Naji expressed his gratitude towards Syria and all supporters for their backing of the Palestinian cause.

World+Biz

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Other than struggling to keep the chickens safe, as Dev Jyoti Ghosh told us, the BLRI researches three different local chicken breeds: chickens with comparatively longer throats, bare-throat chickens, and the hilly breed. Photo: Masum Billah

What does the Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute actually do?

3h | Panorama
Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

23h | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

21h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Three-Year anniversary of Diego Maradona’s death

Three-Year anniversary of Diego Maradona’s death

14h | TBS SPORTS
Orion Pharma’s Cricket Quiz Draw held

Orion Pharma’s Cricket Quiz Draw held

15h | TBS Today
Pakistan charging refugees $830 to leave

Pakistan charging refugees $830 to leave

16h | TBS World
What will be the release exchange on the second day?

What will be the release exchange on the second day?

18h | TBS World