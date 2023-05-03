Syria, Iran sign strategic cooperation accord, including oil MoU - news agency

03 May, 2023, 09:05 pm
03 May, 2023

Syria&#039;s President Bashar al-Assad stands with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on 3 May, 2023. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stands with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on 3 May, 2023. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

The presidents of Iran and Syria on Wednesday signed a long-term strategic cooperation agreement, including a memorandum of understanding on oil industry cooperation, the Syrian state news agency reported.

The signing came during a visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Damascus for talks with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, in the first such visit by an Iranian head of state since war broke out in Syria in 2011.

 

