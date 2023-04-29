Syria intercepted Israeli air strike in Homs area, three injured

A damaged building is seen in the aftermath of a counter-terrorism mission conducted by the US Special Operations Forces in Atmeh, Syria, February 3, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. Photo :Reuters
A damaged building is seen in the aftermath of a counter-terrorism mission conducted by the US Special Operations Forces in Atmeh, Syria, February 3, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. Photo :Reuters

Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israel rocket attack in the vicinity of the city of Homs in the early hours of Saturday and shot down some of them, state media said, citing a military source.

The attack resulted in three civilian injuries as well as material damages, it added.

Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

