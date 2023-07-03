Swedish government condemns 'Islamophobic' Quran burning

Middle East

TBS Report
03 July, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 08:53 pm

Related News

Swedish government condemns 'Islamophobic' Quran burning

TBS Report
03 July, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 08:53 pm
A demonstrator burns the Quran outside Stockholm&#039;s central mosque in Stockholm, Sweden June 28, 2023. Photo: REUTERS
A demonstrator burns the Quran outside Stockholm's central mosque in Stockholm, Sweden June 28, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

The government of Sweden has condemned the burning of a Quran outside Stockholm's main mosque, terming it an "Islamophobic" act, after an international Islamic body called for measures to avoid future desecration of the Muslim holy book.

"The Swedish Government fully understands that the Islamophobic acts committed by individuals at demonstrations in Sweden can be offensive to Muslims," the Swedish foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday, reports Al Jazeera.

"We strongly condemn these acts, which in no way reflect the views of the Swedish government," the ministry said.

The condemnation came in response to a call for collective measures from the Saudi-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to avoid further Quran destruction in the future.

The 57-member body met at its headquarters in Jeddah to respond to Wednesday's incident in which an Iraqi citizen living in Sweden, Salwan Momika, 37, stomped on the holy book and set several pages on fire.

World+Biz

Sweden / Quran Burning

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

4h | Habitat
Photo: Nayem Ali

Enigma of an unnamed tomb: Reconnoitering a Mughal-era mausoleum in Mohammadpur

5h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How social stigmas hinder recovering drug addicts

8h | Panorama
Illustration : TBS

Know your coffee!

8h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

1h | TBS Stories
How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

4h | TBS Stories
Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

4h | TBS Insight
Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh