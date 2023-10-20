Sunak discusses Israel-Hamas conflict with Saudi Crown Prince

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 19, 2023. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Thursday after his visit to Israel.

Sunak was received by the deputy emir of Riyadh region, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Mohammed told Sunak that Riyadh considered the targeting civilians in Gaza a "heinous crime and a brutal attack," according to SPA.

According to The Arab News reports, they also agreed on the need to avoid any further escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East, Sunak's Downing Street office said.

"They underscored the need to avoid any further escalation in the region and agreed to coordinate action on this front," Downing Street said after the leaders met during Sunak's visit to Saudi Arabia.

"The Prime Minister encouraged the Crown Prince to use Saudi's leadership in the region to support stability, both now and in the long-term."

Earlier on Thursday, during a visit to Israel, Sunak met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and prime minister Bejamin Netanyahu, says Arab News.

Sunak said London supported Israel's right to defend itself while also calling for humanitarian access to Gaza after the attack by Hamas.