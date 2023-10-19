South Korea's Yoon to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar this month

Middle East

Reuters
19 October, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 12:57 pm

Related News

South Korea's Yoon to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar this month

Yoon will also discuss cooperation with Saudi Arabi and Qatar focused on bringing peace to the region and boosting South Korea's national security, Kim said

Reuters
19 October, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 12:57 pm
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers his speech during a celebration to mark the 75th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, in Seongnam, South Korea, September 26, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers his speech during a celebration to mark the 75th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, in Seongnam, South Korea, September 26, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will make state visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar on 21-26 Oct and discuss security conditions related to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, South Korea's Yonhap news reported on Thursday.

South Korea has grave concern over the sharp increase in civilian casualties from the conflict and will provide aid on purely humanitarian grounds, Yonhap quoted Yoon's security adviser Kim Tae-hyo as saying.

Yoon will also discuss cooperation with Saudi Arabi and Qatar focused on bringing peace to the region and boosting South Korea's national security, Kim said.

World+Biz

south korea / qatar / Saudi Arabia / Yoon Suk Yeol

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

13h | Panorama
The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

1d | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

13h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

2h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

44m | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

3h | TBS World