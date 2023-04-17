Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel

Middle East

Reuters
17 April, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 09:49 am

Related News

Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel

Reuters
17 April, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 09:49 am
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 The exiled son of the Iranian Shah toppled in the 1979 Islamic revolution will visit Israel this week, Israel's government said on Sunday, calling him the "most senior Iranian personality" to ever pay a public visit to Israel.

Israel and Iran enjoyed warmer ties under the US-backed Shah, though they have become enemies since.

Israel, in its statement, said the visit by Reza Pahlavi is meant to create "a bridge between Israel and the Iranian people, and expressing joint opposition to the Ayatollah regime."

"A democratic Iran will seek to renew its ties with Israel and our Arab neighbours," Pahlavi was quoted as saying in the Israeli statement. "In my opinion, that day is closer than ever."

During his visit Pahlavi will take part in Israel's official Holocaust memorial ceremony.

World+Biz / Politics

Iran / Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo :Collected

Beat the heat: 4 must-have essentials for cool comfort

1h | Brands
Plastic straps made from recycled PET bottles have found some unorthodox use in some parts of the country. Photo: Ashraful Haque

Where throw-away plastic finds a new purpose

2h | Panorama
Nibir suggests you follow a simple regime for skincare and diet to ensure wellbeing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Men's Grooming: All you need to know to be festival-ready

1d | Mode
Bata: A celebration of style

Bata: A celebration of style

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

New market will reopen as early as possible

New market will reopen as early as possible

16h | TBS Today
We are all over

We are all over

17h | TBS Stories
Ethnic Minority New Year Celebration ‘boishu’

Ethnic Minority New Year Celebration ‘boishu’

17h | TBS Stories
what will I do?

what will I do?

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

5
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 