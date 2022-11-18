Six killed, 30 wounded in gas cylinder explosion in Iraq's north

Middle East

Reuters
18 November, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 09:04 am

Six killed, 30 wounded in gas cylinder explosion in Iraq's north

Reuters
18 November, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 09:04 am
A view of a scene after a large gas cylinder exploded in a residential area in the northern Iraqi city of Sulaimaniya, Iraq, November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of a scene after a large gas cylinder exploded in a residential area in the northern Iraqi city of Sulaimaniya, Iraq, November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

Six people were killed and 30 injured on Thursday when a large gas cylinder exploded in a residential area in the northern Iraqi city of Sulaimaniya, police and health officials said.

Civil defense firefighters managed to contain the fire, which damaged several houses and destroyed at least five vehicles, the police added.

Police officers said at least three houses were completely destroyed by the explosion of a cooking gas cylinder that was installed on the rooftop of one of the houses.

Firefighters are still searching for people missing from the collapsed houses, and health officials said the death toll might rise.

