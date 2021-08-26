Senior UAE official meets Qatar's emir in rare visit

National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nayhan, a brother of the UAE's de facto ruler, met Qatar's ruling Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the emir's office and the UAE state news agency said

Qatar&#039;s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani is pictured via screen as he attends the Gulf Cooperation Council&#039;s (GCC) 41st Summit, at the media centre in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani is pictured via screen as he attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 41st Summit, at the media centre in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

A senior United Arab Emirates official held talks with Qatar's emir in Doha on Thursday in the first such visit in four years following a deal earlier this year to end a bitter row.

National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nayhan, a brother of the UAE's de facto ruler, met Qatar's ruling Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the emir's office and the UAE state news agency said.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt agreed in January to end the dispute in which they had severed ties with Qatar in mid-2017. Riyadh and Cairo have appointed ambassadors to Doha, but Abu Dhabi and Manama have yet to do so.

