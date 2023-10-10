Saudi's crown prince says working to contain Israel-Gaza fighting

Middle East

BSS/AFP
10 October, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 11:47 am

Related News

Saudi's crown prince says working to contain Israel-Gaza fighting

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also told Abbas the Gulf kingdom continued "to stand by the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights to a decent life, achieve their hopes and aspirations, and achieve just and lasting peace," the official Saudi Press Agency reported

BSS/AFP
10 October, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 11:47 am
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud arrives to attend the APEC Leader&#039;s Informal Dialogue with Guests during the APEC 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 November 2022. Thailand hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation or APEC 2022, the summit for economic cooperation comprising 21 leading member economies to promote free trade in the Asia-Pacific region./Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud arrives to attend the APEC Leader's Informal Dialogue with Guests during the APEC 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 November 2022. Thailand hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation or APEC 2022, the summit for economic cooperation comprising 21 leading member economies to promote free trade in the Asia-Pacific region./Pool via REUTERS

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler told Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas he was working to prevent "an expansion" of conflict after the surprise Hamas attack on Israel, Saudi state media said early Tuesday.
 
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also told Abbas the Gulf kingdom continued "to stand by the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights to a decent life, achieve their hopes and aspirations, and achieve just and lasting peace," the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
 
Reeling from the Palestinian Islamist group's unprecedented ground, air and sea attacks, Israel has counted 800 dead and launched a withering barrage of strikes on Gaza that have raised the death toll there to 687.
 
The spiralling violence kicked off amid speculation that Saudi Arabia, which has never recognised Israel, would agree to normalise ties as part of a deal in which it would obtain security guarantees from the United States as well as assistance developing a civilian nuclear programme.
 
However Prince Mohammed told Fox News last month that the Palestinian issue was "very important" for Saudi Arabia, home to the holiest sites in Islam in Mecca and Medina.
 
"We need to solve that part. We need to ease the life of the Palestinians," Prince Mohammed said.
 
Analysts say any progress towards normalisation has now been dealt a heavy blow by the ongoing fighting.
 
Prince Mohammed has also spoken about the crisis by phone with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II, SPA reported.

World+Biz

Saudi Arabia / Israel / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

48m | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

58m | Habitat
Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

1h | Panorama
Amaka Godfrey. Sketch: TBS

'Increased salinity is not just impacting human usage but also economic development'

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

2h | TBS Health
Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

16h | TBS World
How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

1d | TBS World
Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

1d | TBS World