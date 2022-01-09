Saudi princess and daughter released after three years in jail

Middle East

Reuters
09 January, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 09:13 am

Related News

Saudi princess and daughter released after three years in jail

The youngest child of the late King Saud, Princess Basmah has been critical of the kingdom's treatment of women

Reuters
09 January, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 09:13 am
Photo: New York Post
Photo: New York Post

Saudi authorities have released a princess and her daughter who had been detained without charge for nearly three years, her legal advisor said on Saturday.

Princess Basmah Bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, 57, a businesswoman, rights activist and member of the royal family, went missing in March 2019 along with her adult daughter Souhoud Al Sharif.

"The two ladies were released from their arbitrary imprisonment, and arrived at their home in Jeddah on Thursday 6th January, 2022," her legal advisor Henri Estramant said.

"The princess is doing fine but will be seeking medical expertise," Estramant added. "She seems worn out but is in good spirits, and thankful to reunite with her sons in person."

The Saudi government media office did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The government has never publicly commented about the case.

In 2020, Princess Basmah said via her social media channels that she had been held in the capital Riyadh for more than a year and was sick.

The youngest child of the late King Saud, Princess Basmah has been critical of the kingdom's treatment of women.

She had been due to travel abroad for medical treatment around the time of her arrest in late February 2019, and was informed after her detention that she was accused of trying to forge a passport, a close relative said at the time.

The charges were later dropped, but she remained imprisoned along with her daughter who was with her at the time, the relative said.

Princess Basmah said in her social media posts about her detention that she had been kept in Al-Ha'ir prison.

Reuters was unable to verify independently the circumstances of her disappearance and detention.

Reuters also could not establish whether her arrest was linked to past detentions of Saudi royals and prominent citizens that sources have tied to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's consolidation of power or crackdown on dissent, including women's rights activists.

In a petition submitted to the United Nations, dated March 5 2020 and seen by Reuters, the princess's family suggested the reason for her detention might be her role "as an outspoken critic of abuses in our country of birth, but likewise for ... enquiring about the frozen fortune left (by) her father".

Top News / World+Biz

Saudi / Princess / Jail / daughter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

20h | Wheels
Two male Red-crested Pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

1d | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

1d | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

18h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

21h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

21h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka