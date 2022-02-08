Saudi makes RT-PCR test mandatory for Umrah

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that all those coming from outside Saudi Arabia, to perform Umrah and visit, are required to submit an approved negative PCR test or negative antigen test within 48 hours before their departure.

This directive is for everyone regardless of their immunization status and the updated procedures will come into force starting at 1am on Wednesday (9 February), confirmed the ministry, reports the Saudi Gazzette.

The ministry said the new restrictions were introduced as part of the constant follow-up of the epidemiological situation locally and globally, and as part of the measures being taken by the Kingdom to counter the spread of Covid-19 and preserve public health.

Earlier last month, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah set an interval of 10 days between the issuance of two Umrah permits for pilgrims of all age groups.

The Saudi authorities had lifted all coronavirus-related restrictions and started allowing the performance of Umrah and prayers at the Two Holy Mosques and visit Al-Rawda Sharif at the Prophet's Mosque to their full capacity effective from 17 October 2021 following a directive of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.

All domestic and foreign pilgrims and worshipers who are aged 12 or above and have an immune health status on their Tawakkalna application after completing vaccines against coronavirus will be allowed to perform Umrah and prayer at the Grand Mosque.