Saudi law enforcers arrest over 15 thousand illegal immigrants in a week

Different security forces of Saudi Arabia arrested around 15,399 violators of residency, labor laws and border security regulations in a joint field campaign conducted during the week from October 28 to November 3.

Another 278 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, reports Gulf Insider.

Among them, 42% were Yemenis, 55% Ethiopians, and 3% of other nationalities, with 18 violators being caught trying to cross the border to go out of Saudi Arabia.

The arrests included 7,292 violators of the residency system, 6,373 violators of the border security rules, and 1,734 violators of the labor laws.

17 people were involved in transporting and harboring violators of residency and work regulations and practiced cover up activities, were arrested. A total of 88,029 violators are currently subjected to the procedures for violating the regulations, of which 78,687 are men and 9,342 are women.

Of them 72,788 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 3,746 violators were referred to complete their travel reservations, and 10,017 violators were deported.