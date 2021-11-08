Saudi law enforcers arrest over 15 thousand illegal immigrants in a week

Middle East

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 10:00 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 10:05 am

Related News

Saudi law enforcers arrest over 15 thousand illegal immigrants in a week

Another 278 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 10:00 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 10:05 am
Photo: Gulf Insider
Photo: Gulf Insider

Different security forces of Saudi Arabia arrested around 15,399 violators of residency, labor laws and border security regulations in a joint field campaign conducted during the week from October 28 to November 3.

Another 278 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, reports Gulf Insider.

Among them, 42% were Yemenis, 55% Ethiopians, and 3% of other nationalities, with 18 violators being caught trying to cross the border to go out of Saudi Arabia.

The arrests included 7,292 violators of the residency system, 6,373 violators of the border security rules, and 1,734 violators of the labor laws.

17 people were involved in transporting and harboring violators of residency and work regulations and practiced cover up activities, were arrested. A total of 88,029 violators are currently subjected to the procedures for violating the regulations, of which 78,687 are men and 9,342 are women.

Of them 72,788 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 3,746 violators were referred to complete their travel reservations, and 10,017 violators were deported.

Top News / World+Biz

Saudi / Illegal / immigrant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

16h | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

16h | Videos
Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

16h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022
Telecom

Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022