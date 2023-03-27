Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers to meet during Muslim holy month of Ramadan

Middle East

Reuters
27 March, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 09:10 am

Related News

Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers to meet during Muslim holy month of Ramadan

Reuters
27 March, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 09:10 am
Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers to meet during Muslim holy month of Ramadan

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, have agreed to meet during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the Saudi state news agency SPA said early on Monday.

Both ministers spoke by phone for the second time in a few days, SPA said.

"During the call, a number of common issues were discussed in light of the tripartite agreement that was signed in the People's Republic of China. The two ministers also agreed to hold a bilateral meeting between them during the ongoing month of Ramadan," SPA said.

Earlier this month, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to revive relations after years of hostility that had threatened stability and security in the Gulf and helped fuel conflicts in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria.

World+Biz / Politics

Saudi Arabia / Iran

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Time to make disaster response training mandatory?

30m | Panorama
Photo: Pexels

AROUND THE TOWN

21h | Splash
BTS Jimin. Photo: Collected via Billboard

BTS's Jimin becomes 1st solo artist to cross 1 million first day sales

21h | Splash
Photo: Courtesy

New rendition of timeless song 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy' released in celebration of Independence Day

21h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Munshiganj's Ariyal Bill is famous for its sweet pumpkin

Munshiganj's Ariyal Bill is famous for its sweet pumpkin

16h | TBS Stories
“Want to be a good guitarist? Practice and practice”

“Want to be a good guitarist? Practice and practice”

14h | TBS Entertainment
Russia's last resort Asia after UEFA and FIFA ban

Russia's last resort Asia after UEFA and FIFA ban

16h | TBS SPORTS
Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year