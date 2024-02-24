Saudi govt to slap Tk15 lakh fine, imprisonment for Hajj without permission

Middle East

TBS Report
24 February, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 03:05 pm

Any foreigner involved in such violations would be subject to a six-month imprisonment, followed by deportation from Saudi Arabia. They will be prohibited from reentering the country for 10 years

Representational image of Hajj. Photo: Collected
Representational image of Hajj. Photo: Collected

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said there will be a fine of SR50,000 (equivalent to Tk15 lakh) if any tourist or local resident performs Hajj without permission. 

It also emphasised that performing Hajj without the necessary permissions is illegal, reports Gulf News.

The ministry also informed anyone who transports Hajj pilgrims without the required documents will also be fined up to Tk15 lakh.

It also said any foreigner involved in such violations would be subject to a six-month imprisonment, followed by deportation from Saudi Arabia. 

They will also be prohibited from reentering the country for 10 years.

Authorities said such an announcement of strict penalties had been made to ensure proper implementation of the Hajj process and prevent any possible violations of laws and regulations, 

In collaboration with Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports, relevant authorities will enforce the penalties against individuals violating Hajj-related laws.

