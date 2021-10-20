Saudi foreign minister, US Special envoy to Iran discuss nuclear talks

20 October, 2021, 09:20 pm
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud speaks during a joint news conference with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud speaks during a joint news conference with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley discussed on Wednesday the Iranian nuclear talks, state news agency SPA reported.

SPA said Farhan and Malley, who is in an official visit to Riyadh, also discussed "the importance of strengthening joint action to stop Iranian support for terrorist militias that threaten the security and stability of the Middle East and the world."

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud

