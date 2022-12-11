Saudi foreign minister: 'All bets off' if Iran gets nuclear weapon

Middle East

Reuters
11 December, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 09:10 pm

Related News

Saudi foreign minister: 'All bets off' if Iran gets nuclear weapon

Reuters
11 December, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 09:10 pm
Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud attends a news conference at the Arab Gulf Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud attends a news conference at the Arab Gulf Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Sunday that all bets would be off should Iran get an operational nuclear weapon, with Gulf Arab states moving to guarantee their security.

"If Iran gets an operational nuclear weapon, all bets are off," Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said in an on-stage interview at the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi when asked about that scenario.

"We are in a very dangerous space in the region...you can expect that regional states will certainly look towards how they can ensure their own security."

World+Biz

Saudi Arabia / Iran / nuclear weapons

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Apex: Striding into the wedding season with class

12h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Beauty tips: Safe ingredients for skincare during pregnancy

8h | Mode
Of the known knowns and unknowns

Of the known knowns and unknowns

11h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nasir Ahmed: The last of the gun sellers

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Uttara University for quality education in low cost

Uttara University for quality education in low cost

58m | TBS Career
NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter’s flight on Mars

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter’s flight on Mars

1h | TBS Science
How football did not come home

How football did not come home

1h | TBS SPORTS
how to take care of dry skin in winter

how to take care of dry skin in winter

1h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points