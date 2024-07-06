Saudi crown price keen to develop Iran ties following Pezeshkian's election, state news agency says

Reuters
06 July, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 08:54 pm

Saudi crown price keen to develop Iran ties following Pezeshkian's election, state news agency says

Reuters
06 July, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 08:54 pm
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Al Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 29, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/File photo
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Al Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 29, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/File photo

Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as Iran's president, state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.

"I affirm my keenness on developing and deepening the relations between our countries and people and serve our mutual interests," SPA quoted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as saying.

In March 2023, Iran and Saudi Arabia signed a landmark China-brokered deal to re-establish relations after years of regional rivalry.

Since then, officials from both sides continued talks to bolster ties.

