Saudi Arabian version of global 'Idol' talent show ‘Saudi Idol’ to air in December

Saudi Idol, a new version of the international talent show franchise 'Idol', is scheduled to be aired before the end of year.

Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) of Saudi Arabia Turki al-Sheikh announced the information Saturday.

With filming scheduled to begin next month, the new show will be launched in collaboration with Saudi Arabia's GEA and MBC Group, al-Sheikh said in a tweet, adding that the first episode will air in December this year, reports Al Arabiya news.

The new show, which seeks to hunt for Saudi talent, will feature a star-studded jury that will include Saudi singers Aseel Abu Bakr, Ahlam, Asala and Majid al-Mohandes.

Saudi Idol, which is set to be broadcast on MBC 1, will be divided into two categories, auditions and live shows, Al Arabiya reported on Saturday.