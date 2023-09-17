Saudi Arabia sets dress code for women performing Umrah

Middle East

TBS Report
17 September, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 06:47 pm

Related News

Saudi Arabia sets dress code for women performing Umrah

The attire has to be loose-fitting, free of ornaments and cover the woman’s body

TBS Report
17 September, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 06:47 pm
Pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine, at the center of the Grand Mosque in Mecca on 19 July 2020. Photo: AFP
Pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine, at the center of the Grand Mosque in Mecca on 19 July 2020. Photo: AFP

The government of Saudi Arabia has set a dress code for Muslim women while performing Umrah or lesser pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

The kingdom's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said female pilgrims are entitled to wear the attire they like during the rituals, provided they adhere to certain rules, reports Gulf News.

The attire has to be loose-fitting, free of ornaments and cover the woman's body, the ministry posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The rules have been brought to attention as the Umrah season picks up momentum in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia expects around 10 million Muslims from around the world to make Umrah pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque in Mecca during the current season that commenced almost two months ago. The season began after the end of the annual Islamic Hajj pilgrimage, which saw the participation of approximately 1.8 million Muslims for the first time in three years, as pandemic-related restrictions were lifted.

Many Muslims who are unable to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage due to physical or financial constraints choose to visit Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage instead.

Top News / World+Biz

Umrah / Saudi Arabia / Umrah pilgrimage / Dress code

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Through these misogynistic posts, Sakib unmistakably revealed the ideology he adheres to. Photo: ACC

'If the wife works, the society is destroyed': Delving deep into the maze of misogyny

1h | Panorama
Photo: Photo Credit: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Dal Lake: Beyond imagination

4h | Features
Tangia Zaman Methila, in her statement, look with hair extension at the Cannes Festival Photo courtesy: Rony Rezaul

Taking the ‘short hair, don’t care’ quip to another level with hair extensions

6h | Mode
Sketch: Touseful Isalm. Photo: Nayem Ali

Maqbool Fida Husain: Following the footsteps of a renaissance man

6h | Features

More Videos from TBS

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

5h | TBS World
Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

8h | TBS Stories
A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

10h | TBS Stories
More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

11h | TBS World