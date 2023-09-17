Saudi Arabia sets dress code for women performing Umrah

Pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine, at the center of the Grand Mosque in Mecca on 19 July 2020. Photo: AFP

The government of Saudi Arabia has set a dress code for Muslim women while performing Umrah or lesser pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

The kingdom's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said female pilgrims are entitled to wear the attire they like during the rituals, provided they adhere to certain rules, reports Gulf News.

The attire has to be loose-fitting, free of ornaments and cover the woman's body, the ministry posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The rules have been brought to attention as the Umrah season picks up momentum in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia expects around 10 million Muslims from around the world to make Umrah pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque in Mecca during the current season that commenced almost two months ago. The season began after the end of the annual Islamic Hajj pilgrimage, which saw the participation of approximately 1.8 million Muslims for the first time in three years, as pandemic-related restrictions were lifted.

Many Muslims who are unable to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage due to physical or financial constraints choose to visit Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage instead.