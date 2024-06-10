Saudi Arabia prohibits 'political slogans' during Hajj in apparent Gaza reference

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they pray at the Grand Mosque, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on 12 July 2022. File Photo: Reuters

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has called on the more than 1.2 million Hajj pilgrims from around the world to abstain from political slogans at the holy sites, in an apparent reference to expressions of solidarity with the people of Palestine, amid Israel's ongoing military aggression in the Gaza Strip, that started almost immediately in the wake of the deadliest attack on Israeli soil since the state's controversial founding in 1948.

Tawfiq Al Rabiah, KSA Minister of Hajj and Umrah, said, "Hajj is a time for worship and not for 'political expression'," adding that the Kingdom is committed to ensuring a 'serene and reverent atmosphere', allowing all pilgrims to perform their rituals with comfort, reports Gulf News.

"This is what the Kingdom's leadership, may God preserve it, is working on, ensuring that Hajj truly embodies the highest levels of devotion, tranquillity, and spirituality," he said during a press conference that detailed the preparations for the upcoming season.

"The focus should be on spirituality and reverence, avoiding any disturbances that could detract from the peaceful atmosphere," the Saudi minister said.

The official Israeli death toll from October 7, when Hamas fighters overran the Israeli military's border posts alongside the Gaza Strip and terrorised southern Israel for hours on end before any effective response materialised, now stands at 1139, including 764 civilians.

The death toll in Gaza from Israel's retaliatory response that commenced with air strikes the very same day, crossed 37,000 on Sunday, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.