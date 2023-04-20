Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday

Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday (21 April) as the Shawwal crescent has been sighted today.

According to the sighting committee in the Tumair observatory, the Shawwal crescent moon has been sighted, meaning Ramadan will only last 29 days this year, reports Saudi Gazette.

The kingdom's International Astronomy Center said countries that are satisfied with mathematical calculations of lunar cycles and do not require a specific sighting of the crescent moon could follow Saudi Arabia in holding Eid on Friday even if unfavourable conditions meant it was not visible in person.



Those that required a physical sighting of the crescent moon could wait until Saturday, it said.

On the other hand, Oman, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, and Japan will celebrate Eid on Saturday as the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted there on Thursday (20 April).

Although Bangladesh does not always rely on Saudi Arabia to determine the date of Eid to be celebrated in the country.

However, several villages in Chattogram, Moulvibazar, Chandpur and Jamalpur celebrate Eid in line with Saudi Arabia.