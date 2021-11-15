Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to group of "talented" expats

Middle East

Reuters
15 November, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 07:43 pm

Related News

Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to group of "talented" expats

The naturalization program will seek out individuals in Islamic scholarship, medicine, science, culture, sports and technology with a view to creating an "attractive environment" to cultivate and retain exceptional talent to help achieve Vision 2030 goals

Reuters
15 November, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 07:43 pm
View shows the King Abdullah Financial District, north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 1, 2017. Picture taken March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser/File Photo
View shows the King Abdullah Financial District, north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 1, 2017. Picture taken March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser/File Photo

Saudi Arabia has granted citizenship to a group of expatriates including doctors, clerics and academics, becoming the second Gulf Arab state to introduce a formal naturalization programme for foreigners with exceptional skills this year.

The announcement follows a royal decree issued last Thursday which grants citizenship to "experts and exceptional global talents" who will contribute to the growth of the kingdom under its ambitious reform plans, state news agency SPA reported last week.

Foreigners in Saudi Arabia usually have renewable visas valid for only a few years and tied to employment.

The naturalization program will seek out individuals in Islamic scholarship, medicine, science, culture, sports and technology with a view to creating an "attractive environment" to cultivate and retain exceptional talent to help achieve Vision 2030 goals, SPA said.

Vision 2030 is a plan of reforms to create jobs and reduce the Saudi economy's dependence on oil.

According to local news reports on Monday, the group that was just naturalized includes Muslim clerics who supported some of King Salman's initiatives on religious tolerance, financial experts, medical doctors and academics who specialize in engineering, chemistry and communications.

The move comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to become a regional commercial hub and vie for foreign capital and talent.

In January, the United Arab Emirates announced a scheme that would grant citizenship to investors and other professionals including scientists, doctors and their families.

This followed a more flexible visa policy in recent years, offering longer residencies for certain types of investors, students and professionals.

Top News / World+Biz

Saudi Arabia / Saudi Arabia citizenship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

2h | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

7h | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

7h | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records